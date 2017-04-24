Former Coeur d'Alene Brewing owner opening new pub, but not brewing - Thu, 27 Apr 2017 PST
Thomas W. Fisher opened Coeur d'Alene Brewing and its accompanying T.W. Fisher's brewpub in 1987 and scored a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival for his Centennial Pale Ale in 1988. Now Fisher is launching The Midtown Pub at Fourth and Dakota in Coeur d'Alene, which he hopes to open in June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca...
|21 min
|Eve
|1
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Apr 19
|St Jox
|30
|Special K shooting
|Apr 2
|Cameron Petersen
|1
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar '17
|Sarah
|1
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC