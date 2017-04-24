DFO's Archives: Rankin & Hatch Act

A state Senate candidate wonders why the federal law doesn't apply to congressional aides after he was forced this week to quit his seasonal U.S. Forest Service job. Ron Rankin took aim at Boise Mayor Dick Kempthorne's campaign for the U.S. Senate after the Forest Service nursery forced him to quit his part-time labor job as a result of his independent candidacy for the District 4 Senate seat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.