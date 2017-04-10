Deputies identify passengers after tr...

Deputies identify passengers after train hits car in Kootenai County

Update: Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has identified the believed driver of the car hit by a train Thursday afternoon in Rathdrum as 18-year-old Austin Wiseman. He is believed to be in critical condition at this time.

