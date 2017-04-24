Continue reading this blog post

Coeur d'Alene's Filling Station on 5th hosts the Idaho launch for Redmond's Black Raven Brewing starting at 6, with the brewers on hand. An Idaho Craft Beer Month event at Enoteca will include special beer prices all day and Ales for the Trail tickets on sale from 5 to 8. Six No-Li beers will be on tap in a fundraiser for the Explore Art Program at Sandpoint's Washington Elementary School from 5 to 7:30 at Idaho Pour Authority.

