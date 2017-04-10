Coeur d'Alene Tribe resumes gillnetting pike in Idaho

Northern pike are prized by some anglers, but they eat native cutthroat trout, which return to Lake Coeur d'Alene every year as they migrate to their spawning grounds. The Spokesman-Review reports the Coeur d'Alene Tribe and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are using the nets so they can catch, tag and then transport the predators to an area of the lake where they are less likely to eat the trout.

