City Hall remodel begins April 10
Visitors should enter City Hall, at 710 E. Mullan Ave., from the upper level, which is connected to the shared parking with the Coeur d'Alene Public Library. Much of the lower level parking will be closed while contractor Ginno Construction mobilizes and begins to renovate the facility.
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Special K shooting
|Apr 2
|Cameron Petersen
|1
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar 22
|Sarah
|1
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Mar 15
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan '17
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan '17
|slrdriving
|1
