City Hall remodel begins April 10

Visitors should enter City Hall, at 710 E. Mullan Ave., from the upper level, which is connected to the shared parking with the Coeur d'Alene Public Library. Much of the lower level parking will be closed while contractor Ginno Construction mobilizes and begins to renovate the facility.

