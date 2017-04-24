City eyes purchase of old Atlas Mill

The city of Coeur d'Alene plans to put earnest money down on a $7,850,000 purchase of the old Stimson Mill on Seltice Way. Deputy City Administrator Sam Taylor tells Huckleberries that the city will put down $100,000 in earnest money to move to the front of the line of potential buyers of the 47 acres.

