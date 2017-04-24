Christa: 'R' in KCRCC stands for Redoubt
Christa Hazel, a Kootenai County GOP precinct committeewoman and Coeur d'Alene School District trustee presents another side to the Central Committee meeting Tuesday, one in which the Central Committee took a position against construction of a Citylink transit center at Riverstone. In doing so, she refers to an article in the local Redoubt movement's Charles Carroll Society blog opposing the project here and the story in the Coeur d'Alene Press today here : This is the link on Redoubt views on dishonest "liberals" who support bus services.
