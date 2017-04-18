Caudle to become interim superintendent
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho Superintendent Matt Handelman informed the Board this week that he has been offered, and has accepted, a position with Evergreen Public Schools. Today, the Board officially accepted the resignation.
