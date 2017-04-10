Businesses OK w/parking garage
Just like the cars Pam and Pat Tackett supplied with parts, the couple's business has been rolling along on all four cylinders for decades. Soon, though, the couple's North Idaho Import Parts on the 200 block of Third Street in downtown Coeur d'Alene will go the way of a pop song.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Special K shooting
|Apr 2
|Cameron Petersen
|1
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar 22
|Sarah
|1
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Mar 15
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan '17
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan '17
|slrdriving
|1
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC