Bo Kirk murder suspect to be sentenced Monday

COEUR D'ALENE- Idaho - The man accused of murdering 41-year-old Bo Kirk of North Idaho in an apparent road rage incident will be sentenced tomorrow. Prosecutors allege Hutto followed Kirk after a road rage encounter, then kidnapped him from his home and shot and killed him.

