Ybarra's rural schools bill narrowly ...

Ybarra's rural schools bill narrowly passes House, 37-33

1 hr ago

State Superintendent Sherri Ybarra's rural schools bill, HB 223, has narrowly passed the House on a 37-33 vote. The measure calls for a three-year pilot project, at $300,000 a year, in which schools in North Idaho would join together in a rural schools network aimed at collaborating and sharing resources.

