Weekend weather: Local waters rising to flood stage - Wed, 15 Mar 2017 PST
The Spokane River and Lake Coeur d'Alene are expected to reach flood stage this weekend or early next week. The cresting water levels come after heavy snow and rain in the region in recent months and a fast melt off at lower and middle elevations.
