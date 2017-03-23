The story behind Dicey: the die that ...

The story behind Dicey: the die that appeared on the shores of Lake Coeur d'Alene

Tuesday Mar 21

On Monday, thanks to flooding, the world was introduced to Dicey. Dicey was a single die that washed up onto the shores of Lake Coeur d'Alene just outside the Resort.

Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Coeur d'Alene, ID

