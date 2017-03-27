Temporary route around Idaho 5 to be paved

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho Transportation Department crews will pave the new 500-foot-long temporary route around Idaho 5 between St. Maries and Plummer with 2.5 inches of asphalt on Friday. The paving will start at 8 p.m. Friday and finish by 3 a.m. Saturday to impact the least amount of travelers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.