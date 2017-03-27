Temporary route around Idaho 5 to be paved
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho Transportation Department crews will pave the new 500-foot-long temporary route around Idaho 5 between St. Maries and Plummer with 2.5 inches of asphalt on Friday. The paving will start at 8 p.m. Friday and finish by 3 a.m. Saturday to impact the least amount of travelers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Special K shooting
|9 hr
|Cameron Petersen
|1
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar 22
|Sarah
|1
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Mar 15
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan '17
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan '17
|slrdriving
|1
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC