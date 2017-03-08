Slate of Millennium Fund grants approved 19-1 in JFAC, but confusion reigns over intent language...
The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee today approved the budget recommendation from the Joint Millennium Fund Committee, including an array of one-time grants and two ongoing ones, but stopped short of endorsing the panel's bid to stop handing out one-time grants next year and consider other uses for the state's growing endowment fund payouts from earnings on a nationwide tobacco settlement. JFAC members got embroiled in a debate over the process, including whether such a move should happen at JFAC or in another committee, the proper use of "notwithstanding" clauses, and which state laws are binding on the Millennium Fund committee and which aren't.
