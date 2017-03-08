Silverwood Theme Park raises wage to keep pace with competitive labor market - Tue, 07 Mar 2017 PST

Silverwood Theme Park raises wage to ...

Silverwood Theme Park raises wage to keep pace with competitive labor market

Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Job candidates at the March 2014 Silverwood Theme Park job fair in Coeur d'Alene. Silverwood Theme Park will raise its wages this year as a result of a competitive labor market and higher minimum wage in Washington.

