School elections bill follows local f...

School elections bill follows local fight in Coeur d'Alene

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

In 2013, a group aligned with one slice within Kootenai County's GOP spectrum briefly seized control of the Coeur d'Alene School Board as three conservative appointees joined two elected trustees to push the board to the right. Led by Brent Regan, a North Idaho businessman and current board chairman of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, the group sought to make local school board elections more partisan, at the behest of the Reagan Republicans, a group whose stated goal was to push out elected Democrats and moderates in all local offices, including nonpartisan ones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb '17 Bob Is A Queen 503
CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09) Jan '17 Ahnah 9
Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI Jan '17 Ranger 1
News Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's... Jan '17 slrdriving 1
News Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11) Nov '16 Impeach Ivana 28
CDA Pocket neighborhood developments Oct '16 CDAsupporter 1
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
See all Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kootenai County was issued at March 14 at 11:31AM MDT

Coeur d'Alene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coeur d'Alene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Coeur d'Alene, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,056 • Total comments across all topics: 279,543,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC