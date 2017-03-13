School elections bill follows local fight in Coeur d'Alene
In 2013, a group aligned with one slice within Kootenai County's GOP spectrum briefly seized control of the Coeur d'Alene School Board as three conservative appointees joined two elected trustees to push the board to the right. Led by Brent Regan, a North Idaho businessman and current board chairman of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, the group sought to make local school board elections more partisan, at the behest of the Reagan Republicans, a group whose stated goal was to push out elected Democrats and moderates in all local offices, including nonpartisan ones.
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan '17
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan '17
|slrdriving
|1
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|CDA Pocket neighborhood developments
|Oct '16
|CDAsupporter
|1
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
