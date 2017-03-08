Rural teacher student loan forgivenes...

Rural teacher student loan forgiveness bill introduced

The House Ways & Means Committee voted unanimously today to introduce legislation from Reps. Paulette Jordan, D-Plummer, and Sally Toone, D-Gooding, to grant up to $3,000 a year in student loan forgiveness for up to four years for teachers or counselors who go to work in rural Idaho schools.

