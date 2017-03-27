Post Falls Walmart to open gas station

Post Falls Walmart to open gas station

To better serve customers, Walmart's Idaho operations announced today that it is adding six fuel stations to its stores this spring. Three stations opened in the Boise-area this month and three additional stations are scheduled to open in April in the communities of Idaho Falls and Post Falls.

