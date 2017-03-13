Poll: Priest is NIdaho's best lake

Poll: Priest is NIdaho's best lake

Wednesday Poll: A plurality of Hucks Nation consider Priest Lake to be the best one in North Idaho. 88 of 222 respondents consider Priest Lake to be the crown jewel of North Idaho lakes.

