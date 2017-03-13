Police search for armed N. Idaho groc...

Police search for armed N. Idaho grocery robbery suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

Police in north Idaho are searching for an armed suspect who robbed a Coeur d'Alene grocery store Saturday night. Police say a male wearing a hoodie and covering his face with a bandana entered Jordan's Grocery Store and pointed what appears to be a black semi-automatic handgun at the store clerk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb '17 Bob Is A Queen 503
CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09) Jan '17 Ahnah 9
Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI Jan '17 Ranger 1
News Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's... Jan '17 slrdriving 1
News Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11) Nov '16 Impeach Ivana 28
CDA Pocket neighborhood developments Oct '16 CDAsupporter 1
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
See all Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Kootenai County was issued at March 13 at 2:47PM MDT

Coeur d'Alene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coeur d'Alene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Coeur d'Alene, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,703 • Total comments across all topics: 279,525,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC