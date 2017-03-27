Place Names: Sandon, part 2
Last week we saw that Sandon was named for Sandon Creek and in turn for John Sandon , one of the many prospectors who descended on the area during the Silvery Slocan rush of 1891. The earliest reference to the future townsite was in a letter by John Morgan Harris , dated May 19, 1892 and published in the Coeur d'Alene Miner of Wallace, Idaho: "I have been camped at the forks of Carpenter and Sandon creeks, nine miles from the lake, for over 30 days a " Four days later, Harris recorded the Loudoun mining claim - named for a county in his native Virginia - and described its location as "at the junction of Carpenter and Sandon creeks."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar 22
|Sarah
|1
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Mar 15
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan '17
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan '17
|slrdriving
|1
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC