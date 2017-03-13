PHOTOS: Audi found submerged in Lake Coeur d'Alene
An Audi has been pulled out of Lake Coeur d'Alene near the 3rd street boat launch. According to Coeur d'Alene Police, someone walking by saw the car floating in the water Wednesday morning and reported it to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|18 hr
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan '17
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan '17
|slrdriving
|1
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|CDA Pocket neighborhood developments
|Oct '16
|CDAsupporter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC