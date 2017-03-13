PHOTOS: Audi found submerged in Lake ...

PHOTOS: Audi found submerged in Lake Coeur d'Alene

An Audi has been pulled out of Lake Coeur d'Alene near the 3rd street boat launch. According to Coeur d'Alene Police, someone walking by saw the car floating in the water Wednesday morning and reported it to police.

