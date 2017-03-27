New Jersey Mining Company Closes Private Placement
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, March 29, 2017 -- New Jersey Mining Company is pleased to announce it has closed a $850,000 private placement at the same terms as the placement announced in the Company's press release dated March 6, 2017. NJMC CEO and President John Swallow stated "In keeping with our balanced approach, the last placement was comprised largely of management and existing shareholders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar 22
|Sarah
|1
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Mar 15
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan '17
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan '17
|slrdriving
|1
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC