New Jersey Mining Company Closes Private Placement

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, March 29, 2017 -- New Jersey Mining Company is pleased to announce it has closed a $850,000 private placement at the same terms as the placement announced in the Company's press release dated March 6, 2017. NJMC CEO and President John Swallow stated "In keeping with our balanced approach, the last placement was comprised largely of management and existing shareholders.

