Lisa May to seek CdA trustee spot

Lisa May, president of the Coeur d'Alene School District's Long Range Planning Committee, will seek the trustee position being vacated by Christa Hazel. Lisa May today announces her plan to run for the Coeur d'Alene School District 271, Zone 1, School Board Trustee, currently held by Christa Hazel.

