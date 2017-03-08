KCSO describes encounter between deputy, Denson
On March 9, 2017 at approximately 4:00 pm, Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious call in the area of Hauser Lake Rd. and Kopf Rd., near Post Falls due to a possible sighting of the vehicle driven by Coeur d'Alene homicide suspect Steven T. Denson. Thanks to Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputy S. Larsen's attentiveness while driving west on Hwy 53 towards the call, he spotted Denson's vehicle traveling E/B on Hwy 53 in a line of many other cars several miles from its last reported location.
