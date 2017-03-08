JFAC unanimously approves big boost to Ag budget to fund anti-quagga mussel boat inspections

With no discussion or debate, the Joint Finance-Appropriations this morning voted unanimously, 20-0, for a budget for the state Department of Agriculture for next year that reflects a 40.2 percent increase in state general funds, largely because of a big boost to boat inspection stations aimed to preventing invasive quagga and zebra mussels from entering Idaho. In total funds, the budget shows an 11.2 percent increase.

