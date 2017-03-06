JFAC nixes plan for two additional state liquor stores in the Treasure Valley
With no discussion or debate, the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee this morning rejected plans to add two new state liquor stores in the Treasure Valley; the change would have bumped Idaho from 66 to 68 state-owned liquor stores, the first change since 2009. He said he supported the state Liquor Division's plan to remodel and relocate some existing stores to better match market trends, but drew the line at adding the two new Treasure Valley stores.
