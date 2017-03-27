Is online the future of grocery shopping?
Grocery shopping of the future? Well, not quiet, but close, Fred Meyer is now have a service where you order your groceries at your finger tips and then pick them up at the store. All you do is order at your fingertips, workers shop for you, and all you have to do is select a time and date to come pick up the groceries and workers load them for you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar 22
|Sarah
|1
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Mar 15
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan '17
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan '17
|slrdriving
|1
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC