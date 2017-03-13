Invasive species fee increase for out-of-state boaters wins Senate nod, goes to governor

The Senate has voted 33-1 in favor of HB 211, to raise the invasive species sticker for out-of-state motorboat owners coming to Idaho from the current $22 to $30 on Jan. 1, 2018; Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, cast the only "no" vote. The stickers raise funds for Idaho's effort to prevent fast-spreading invasive quagga or zebra mussels from taking hold in the state, largely funding inspection stations where potentially infested boats are inspected and, if necessary, cleaned.

