Invasive species fee increase for out-of-state boaters wins Senate nod, goes to governor
The Senate has voted 33-1 in favor of HB 211, to raise the invasive species sticker for out-of-state motorboat owners coming to Idaho from the current $22 to $30 on Jan. 1, 2018; Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, cast the only "no" vote. The stickers raise funds for Idaho's effort to prevent fast-spreading invasive quagga or zebra mussels from taking hold in the state, largely funding inspection stations where potentially infested boats are inspected and, if necessary, cleaned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Wed
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan '17
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan '17
|slrdriving
|1
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|CDA Pocket neighborhood developments
|Oct '16
|CDAsupporter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC