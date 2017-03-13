Idaho Senate kills anti-motorcycle profiling bill that House had...

Here's how North Idaho senators voted in the 13-22 vote against HB 123, the anti-motorcycle profiling bill: Voting no: Sens. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow; Shawn Keough, R-Sandpoint; Mary Souza, R-Coeur d'Alene; and Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens. BOISE - Idaho's anti-motorcycling bill, which had earlier passed the House unanimously, was defeated in the Senate today on a 13-22 vote, after some senators said it'd allow motorcycle gang members wearing colors a new way to wiggle out of arrests.

