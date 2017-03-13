Idaho Senate backs higher passing spe...

Idaho Senate backs higher passing speeds on two-lane highways - Mon, 13 Mar 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Voting yes: Sens. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville; Bob Nonini, R-Coeur d'Alene; Mary Souza, R-Coeur d'Alene; and Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens. BOISE - If Gov. Butch Otter signs on, Idahoans could go up to 15 mph over the speed limit while passing on a two-lane highway without risking a speeding ticket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb '17 Bob Is A Queen 503
CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09) Jan '17 Ahnah 9
Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI Jan '17 Ranger 1
News Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's... Jan '17 slrdriving 1
News Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11) Nov '16 Impeach Ivana 28
CDA Pocket neighborhood developments Oct '16 CDAsupporter 1
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
See all Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now

Coeur d'Alene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coeur d'Alene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Ireland
 

Coeur d'Alene, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,247 • Total comments across all topics: 279,548,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC