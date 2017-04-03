Idaho police arrest man who had been hiding for 17 years
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Officials say a northern Idaho man arrested of unlawfully possessing firearms was handed over to the U.S. Marshal's Service. The Bonner County Daily Bee reports the U.S. Marshal Service's took custody of 45-year-old Eric Corbett Tuesday.
