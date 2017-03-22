Idaho Giant Metal Die Washes up on Sh...

Idaho Giant Metal Die Washes up on Shore at Lake Coeur d'Alene

Wednesday Mar 22

In Idaho, a giant metal die reportedly washed up on shore at Lake Coeur d'Alene over the weekend, causing buzz around the town before it was removed on Monday. The six-foot metal container appeared to wash up next to a seaplane dock near The Resort and Independence Point, KREM-TV reported .

Coeur d'Alene, ID

