Huckleberries: Suzy the Elk alive & well & mebbe lonely
All the elk but one on the Coeur d'Alene Wapiti Elk Ranch were sold and moved to L III Ranches in Blanchard. Suzy the Elk was left behind to live out her days on the ranch at Highway 95 and Rockford Bay Road.
