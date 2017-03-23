Huckleberries: Strangest sight of the...

Huckleberries: Strangest sight of them all along the Coeur d'Alene...

Wednesday Mar 22

Huckleberries columnist Dave Oliveria with his unimpressed Beagle, Huckleberry, checking out the large, metal die/dice on the Lake Coeur d'Alene north shore Saturday afternoon. I've seen unusual things along the waterfront during my 33 years in Coeur d'Alene.

