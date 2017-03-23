Huckleberries: Strangest sight of them all along the Coeur d'Alene...
Huckleberries columnist Dave Oliveria with his unimpressed Beagle, Huckleberry, checking out the large, metal die/dice on the Lake Coeur d'Alene north shore Saturday afternoon. I've seen unusual things along the waterfront during my 33 years in Coeur d'Alene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar 22
|Sarah
|1
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Mar 15
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan '17
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan '17
|slrdriving
|1
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC