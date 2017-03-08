Have you seen him? Suspect considered armed & dangerous after shooting death of Coeur d'Alene woman
UPDATE: Coeur d'Alene Police Detectives identified the victim of the shooting at the Kootenai Health campus yesterday as 37 year old Kelly A Pease of Coeur d'Alene. Pease was found inside her vehicle with a gunshot wound to her head.
