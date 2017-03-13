Grandfather and grandson share special bond over basketball
Many people travel miles and miles to the NCAA tournament, but one grandfather and grandson wouldn't miss it for the world. "You never know who is going to show up have a big game and what kind of magical moment you are going to see from any team any game," Alec Lembecker says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|23 hr
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan '17
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan '17
|slrdriving
|1
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|CDA Pocket neighborhood developments
|Oct '16
|CDAsupporter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC