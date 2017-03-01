Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new African name

In this July 24, 2009, file photo, Rachel Dolezal, a leader of the Human Rights Education Institute, stands in front of a mural she painted at the institute's offices in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Court documents show Dolezal legally changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo on Oct. 7, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.