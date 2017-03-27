Final Four opportunity benches Winner...

Final Four opportunity benches Winner's Circle breakfast for a month - Thu, 30 Mar 2017 PST

The monthly Winner's Circle breakfast slated Monday in Coeur d'Alene had to call a timeout because of basketball. Organizer Marshall Mend said that his featured speaker for the Monday, April 3 breakfast, Parker Toyota partner Mike White, landed a set of Final Four tickets and asked to suit up for the Gonzaga game instead of standing up for a business breakfast.

