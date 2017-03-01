Cosmic Cowboy Grill is coming to Coeur d'Alene - Thu, 02 Mar 2017 PST
Slated to open near the end of April, the casual new eatery will offer a menu of salads, sandwiches and wraps made with grilled-to-order meats and plenty of veggies. Expect grilled salmon and butternut squash and quinoa as well as roasted Brussels sprouts with blue cheese and pistachio.
