Coeur d'Alene voters overwhelmingly approve $68 million school bond, levy - Tue, 14 Mar 2017 PST
The Coeur d'Alene School district took a risk this year, asking voters to approve a bond and levy totaling $68 million. It was a risk that paid off.
