Coeur d'Alene lawmaker says businesses should have to pay upward of ...

It's time to reform the restrictive liquor license system that's left some Idaho restaurants on waiting lists for years and driven the price of a liquor license in Coeur d'Alene to $300,000, Coeur d'Alene Rep. Luke Malek said Friday. Malek introduced legislation to set up a new two-tiered system in which cities or counties could choose to grant non-transferable liquor licenses to restaurants that have full kitchens and a state beer and wine license.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.