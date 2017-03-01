Coeur d'Alene lawmaker says businesses should have to pay upward of ...
It's time to reform the restrictive liquor license system that's left some Idaho restaurants on waiting lists for years and driven the price of a liquor license in Coeur d'Alene to $300,000, Coeur d'Alene Rep. Luke Malek said Friday. Malek introduced legislation to set up a new two-tiered system in which cities or counties could choose to grant non-transferable liquor licenses to restaurants that have full kitchens and a state beer and wine license.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan '17
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan '17
|slrdriving
|1
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|CDA Pocket neighborhood developments
|Oct '16
|CDAsupporter
|1
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC