City to unveil trails, bike plan

New standards for bike facilities, new trail expansions and new ways to meet the needs of bicyclists and pedestrians are part of a major update to the City's Trails & Bikeways Master Plan. The proposed changes are part of a master plan update the City is seeking public comment on from 4 to 6 p.m. March 29 in the Coeur d'Alene Public Library Community Room, 702 E. Front Ave. Public comments will also be accepted in writing through April 7. The City's Pedestrian & Bicycle Community has worked on the plan update for more than two years, and sought initial public comments on the draft proposal in October 2016.

