City to unveil trails, bike plan

New standards for bike facilities, new trail expansions and new ways to meet the needs of bicyclists and pedestrians are part of a major update to the City's Trails & Bikeways Master Plan. The proposed changes are part of a master plan update the City is seeking public comment on from 4 to 6 p.m. March 29 in the Coeur d'Alene Public Library Community Room, 702 E. Front Ave. Public comments will also be accepted in writing through April 7. The City's Pedestrian & Bicycle Community has worked on the plan update for more than two years, and sought initial public comments on the draft proposal in October 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.