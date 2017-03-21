Chef Spotlight: Viljo Basso, of Syringa and the Bluebird in Coeur d'Alene - Tue, 21 Mar 2017 PST
Chef Viljo Basso photographed at Syringa in Coeur d'Alene on Wednesday, March 14, 2017. He and his wife Autumn own Syringa and the Bluebird.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Mar 15
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan '17
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan '17
|slrdriving
|1
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|CDA Pocket neighborhood developments
|Oct '16
|CDAsupporter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC