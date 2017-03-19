Business Beat - Sun, 19 Mar 2017 PST

Business Beat - Sun, 19 Mar 2017 PST

Matthew Peterson and Mary Cooper have been hired by Coeur d'Alene's Magnuson, McHugh and Company. Peterson has been a CPA since 2010 and has spent more than 10 years in the accounting industry.

