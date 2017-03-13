Brannon: Poor turnout
County Clerk Jim Brannon tells Huckleberries that the turnout for the various supplemental levy elections and the Coeur d'Alene School District bond election is poor. "Maybe it's the weather or the single issue on most ballots, but the turnout has been light," Brannon said.
