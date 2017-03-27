Blues Festival brings top talent to Coeur d'Alene Resort - Thu, 30 Mar 2017 PST
For one weekend every year, Coeur d'Alene becomes a hotspot for both blues fans and musicians as the Coeur d'Alene Resort hosts the Coeur d'Alene Blues Festival. This weekend, the resort will once again welcome some of the nation's greatest blues musicians, including "The Voice" finalist Laith Al-Saadi, as part of the festival's eighth year, which runs Friday through Sunday.
