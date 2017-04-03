Big voices and modern themes in Lake City Playhouse's 'Jesus...
When: The show runs Friday through April 23, with showtimes at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for seniors and military and $24 for students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Special K shooting
|22 hr
|Cameron Petersen
|1
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar 22
|Sarah
|1
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Mar 15
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan '17
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan '17
|slrdriving
|1
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC